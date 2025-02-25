Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,208 Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 400,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 382,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after buying an additional 94,637 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
CLIP stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.56.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.
