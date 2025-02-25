Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,762 Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

