Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 258 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,160.1% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 73,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 67,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 187,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the sale, the executive now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

PSTG stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 168.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

