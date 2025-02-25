Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,466,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

