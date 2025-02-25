Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27,231.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146,233 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NRG Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $115.38.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

