Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CGSM opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

