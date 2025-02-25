Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 313,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 301,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 196,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYF opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.