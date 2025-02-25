Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period.

PRF opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

