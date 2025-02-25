Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LCTD stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.