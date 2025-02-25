Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $940,000 Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 281.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.