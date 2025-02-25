Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $979,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,140,000 after buying an additional 1,725,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,822,000 after acquiring an additional 364,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,075,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

