Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,529,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000.

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $55.46 and a 12 month high of $69.23.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

