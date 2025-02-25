Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 272,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

