Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

