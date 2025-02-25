Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 10,683 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

