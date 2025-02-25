Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,799 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,854 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $898.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

