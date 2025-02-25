Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 275,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

