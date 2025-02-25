Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 783.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,786,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. HSBC cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.57%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

