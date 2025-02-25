Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,093 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 36,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

