Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,355,750. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total value of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,079.65. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,448. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $612.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $597.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

