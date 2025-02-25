Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,291 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,803,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 253,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after buying an additional 783,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,992,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after buying an additional 2,168,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

ACGL opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.