Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,008 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $543,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 9,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 585,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 578,649 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,986 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.