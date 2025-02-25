Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,851 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $969,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $506,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 57.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 178,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 65,047 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 2.1 %

FMAY opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

