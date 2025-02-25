Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after acquiring an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,692,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 12,251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Jabil by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,376 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Jabil by 406.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

