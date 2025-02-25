Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

