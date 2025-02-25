AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,381,033 shares in the company, valued at $118,343,776.20. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $152,335.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,388 shares in the company, valued at $542,118.72. The trade was a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,693 shares of company stock worth $916,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 465,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 42,993 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in AvidXchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,231,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.50 and a beta of 1.22.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

