Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.45 ($4.94) and traded as low as GBX 343 ($4.33). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 343 ($4.33), with a volume of 22,005 shares.

Avingtrans Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 374.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 391.45. The company has a market cap of £109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.52.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

