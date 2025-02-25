Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

AXSM stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.05. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.79.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

