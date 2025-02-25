B. Riley Forecasts Celsius’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CELH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Celsius by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

