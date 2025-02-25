BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $16.98. BAE Systems shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 109,618 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) by 311.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

