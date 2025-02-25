Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSIGet Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $293.65 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $130,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

