Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) vs. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Head to Head Contrast

Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Yext”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yext $408.97 million 2.04 -$2.63 million ($0.15) -43.57

Benchmark Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A Yext -4.64% -11.10% -3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Benchmark Energy and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50

Yext has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.72%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, meaning that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yext beats Benchmark Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company’s platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

