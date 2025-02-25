BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect BlackSky Technology to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackSky Technology Stock Down 9.9 %

NYSE:BKSY opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKSY. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 7,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $74,763.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,830.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $84,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,296.35. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $245,866. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

