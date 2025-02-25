Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9,068.6% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 458,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 108,409 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 405.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 60,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

