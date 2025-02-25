Blue Trust Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 163.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.