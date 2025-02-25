Blue Trust Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $202.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.12. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

