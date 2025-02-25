Blue Trust Inc. Sells 5,243 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter worth about $101,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $5,388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at $43,350.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 128.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

