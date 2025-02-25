Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,555 shares.
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.
About Botswana Diamonds
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Botswana Diamonds
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.