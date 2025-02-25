Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

BRX stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.