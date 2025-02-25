Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $140.18

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brinker International from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,950.80. This represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 123,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 69,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EAT opened at $153.04 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

