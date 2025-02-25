Brokerages Set Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target at $9.86

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

SVRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $454.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.63. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 54,702 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $181,063.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,414.49. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 8,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 264,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 238.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 642,259 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Savara by 54.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Savara by 217.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 158,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

