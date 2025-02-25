California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

