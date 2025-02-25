Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.69 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($0.94). Capital shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 288,882 shares changing hands.

Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £185.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

Further Reading

