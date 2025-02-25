Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after buying an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after buying an additional 712,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,924,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,532,000 after buying an additional 139,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

