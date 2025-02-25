Centerpoint Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 432,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $253,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,466,769.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,186.45. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,154,349.31. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,422 shares of company stock valued at $525,534,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $668.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

