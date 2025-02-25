Chariot (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,993,379 shares traded.

Chariot Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of £19.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

