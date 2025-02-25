Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) versus Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) Financial Contrast

Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT – Get Free Report) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcon Distributing and Chefs’ Warehouse”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Amcon Distributing alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcon Distributing $2.78 billion 0.03 $4.34 million $5.96 21.98 Chefs’ Warehouse $3.79 billion 0.67 $55.48 million $1.31 48.77

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Amcon Distributing. Amcon Distributing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chefs’ Warehouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.1% of Amcon Distributing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Amcon Distributing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amcon Distributing and Chefs’ Warehouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcon Distributing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 5 0 3.00

Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus price target of $67.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than Amcon Distributing.

Profitability

This table compares Amcon Distributing and Chefs’ Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcon Distributing 0.13% 3.27% 0.95% Chefs’ Warehouse 1.46% 12.90% 3.54%

Volatility and Risk

Amcon Distributing has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats Amcon Distributing on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcon Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Wholesale Distribution (Wholesale) and Retail Health Food (Retail) segments. The Wholesale segment refers to the wholesale distribution of consumer products. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of health and natural food products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcon Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcon Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.