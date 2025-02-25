Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $547.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $654.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total value of $421,353.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,362.94. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

