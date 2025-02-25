CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 151 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elastic were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 7.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of ESTC opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 190.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

