CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 351 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avista were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Avista by 202.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,857,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

